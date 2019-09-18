Indian Lands Need More Spectrum Access, Sens. Hear

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT) -- Broadband experts told a Senate panel Wednesday that to spur tribal economic development, the federal government should collect more data about high-speed internet coverage on Native American lands and tap into unused spectrum to improve access for tribes. At a Capitol Hill hearing aiming to learn more about tribes’ access to broadband service, officials from the Government Accountability Office, Federal Communications Commission, and industry and tribal telecom experts said more could be done to identify available spectrum. A GAO report dated Wednesday delved into the FCC’s efforts to develop tribal broadband and recommended that the FCC collect more data on tribal access to spectrum...

