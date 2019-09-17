NJ Judge Can't Pause Hostile Work Suit Amid Disability Bid

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 8:53 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Tuesday denied a state court judge’s request to pause her hostile work environment suit seeking to qualify for permanent disability, ruling that the judge's disability status would not be relevant to the suit. In a text order, U.S. Magistrate Judge Leda Wettre noted that defendants in the case — a Bergen County judge and staffers who are on the receiving end of claims by Superior Court Judge Deborah M. Gross-Quatrone — objected to pausing the suit and said that a stay would not significantly promote a resolution. Judge Gross-Quatrone requested pausing the suit earlier this month, with the judge citing...

