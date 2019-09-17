Calif. Food Co. To Pay EEOC $2M Over Hiring Practices

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 8:25 PM EDT) -- Packaged food maker Marquez Brothers International Inc. has agreed to fork over $2 million to end a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission class action alleging discriminatory hiring practices, according to a consent decree filed Tuesday in California federal court. Marquez Brothers was accused by the agency of denying individuals work based on their race. The company also failed to keep hiring records required by Title VII and failed to file employer information reports, the EEOC said. Per Tuesday's consent decree, Marquez Brothers has agreed to stop engaging in race- or national origin-based hiring practices. The company will also preserve all materials...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS