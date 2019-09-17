EPA Set To Rescind Calif. Emissions Waiver Amid Auto Fight

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 9:45 PM EDT) -- U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler told a group of auto dealers on Tuesday that the federal government will "very soon" rescind California's right to use its own standards for vehicle emissions. The move would set up a heated legal battle over the rescission and other regulations in the final version of the Safer Affordable Fuel-Efficient Vehicles, or SAFE, rule. The rule would freeze greenhouse gas standards at 2020 levels and end a Clean Air Act waiver that has allowed California to set stricter standards than the federal government. It would also roll back vehicle emissions limits set by the Obama...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS