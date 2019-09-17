Pharma Giants Can't Shake Ariz. Hospital's Opioid RICO Suit

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 10:30 PM EDT) -- A slew of major drugmakers and distributors on Monday lost their bids to kill a suit brought by Tucson Medical Center Inc. blaming the pharmaceutical giants for financial harm the nonprofit Arizona hospital says it suffered as a result of the companies' roles in the U.S. opioid crisis. Pima County Superior Court Judge Janet Bostwick said she wasn't convinced by the arguments in favor of dismissal put forth by the drug companies named in the case, including Purdue Pharma LP, Johnson & Johnson and nearly two dozen others. Judge Bostwick pointed out that a dismissal bid is "not a procedure for...

