House To Vote On Limits To Mandatory Arbitration Clauses

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 9:03 PM EDT) -- The U.S. House of Representatives is set to vote this week on a proposal to block companies from making workers, consumers and others sign away their right to sue, targeting the mandatory arbitration agreements that businesses have increasingly used to limit their legal exposure. The Forced Arbitration Injustice Repeal Act would end mandatory arbitration agreements in the areas of employment, consumer protection, antitrust and civil rights. The bill, which has little Republican support and faces an uphill battle in the GOP-controlled Senate, would also prohibit contracts that stop individuals, workers and businesses from joining or filing class actions. Supporters say the...

