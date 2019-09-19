Marriott Order Good News For Cybersecurity Class Action Bar

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 3:57 PM EDT) -- The cybersecurity class action bar might be celebrating the holidays a bit early this year. The enthusiasm stems from a recent judicial letter from Judge Paul W. Grimm, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland, who oversees class action litigation arising out of last year’s data breach of Marriott International Inc.'s Starwood guest reservation database. In his letter, which is essentially a judicial decree, Judge Grimm ordered Marriott to make public a crucial third-party report that will reveal key details about the data breach. Known formally as a payment card industry forensic investigative report, or PFI report, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS