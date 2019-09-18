Ex-USPTO Director Lee To Helm Amazon Web Services' AI Unit

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 1:45 PM EDT) -- Former U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director Michelle Lee has been snapped by up Amazon Web Services, where she’ll be leading a team that works with companies on cloud-based, artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions. Lee announced her new role as vice president of Amazon Web Services' Machine Learning Solutions Lab on LinkedIn over the weekend, saying she’s “a firm believer in the promise of artificial intelligence and its potential to transform our lives for the better.” “It’s an exciting opportunity in an area that I have been passionate about since my graduate school days at MIT’s Artificial Intelligence Lab,” Lee wrote. “I...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS