GM Won't Cover UAW's Health Care While Employees Strike

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 7:30 PM EDT) -- General Motors Co. has cut off health care coverage for workers currently striking over the failure to reach a deal before their collective bargaining agreement expired last week, according to a letter from a United Automobile Workers vice president Tuesday. Terry Dittes, the vice president and director of UAW’s General Motors department, said in his letter that the company confirmed it won’t provide health care coverage to the union’s striking members. The UAW will provide the workers and their eligible family members with medical assistance or a Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act option in the meantime, according to Dittes. "Additionally, this...

