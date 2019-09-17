Feds Won't Defend CFPB's Structure At High Court

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 11:33 PM EDT) -- The federal government on Tuesday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to review the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's leadership structure, saying even the agency's head now agrees that a restriction limiting the president's ability to fire her is unconstitutional. As it stands, the president can only remove CFPB's director for "inefficiency, neglect of duty or malfeasance in office," according to the 2010 law that created the agency in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis. This "for-cause" removal provision has been a focus of multiple constitutional challenges that the CFPB has vigorously fought, even as the U.S. Department of Justice has argued...

