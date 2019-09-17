Calif. Utility Beats Suit Over Pedestrian's Death

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 9:53 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court on Monday affirmed the dismissal of a suit accusing Southern California Edison Co. of being responsible for inadequate lighting on a city street, purportedly causing a driver to strike and kill a woman, saying her children lodged an untimely appeal. A three-judge Court of Appeal panel upheld a summary judgment ruling in favor of SoCal Edison in a wrongful death suit accusing the utility of being responsible for inadequate lighting on a street in Lancaster, California. The suit said the poor lighting led to the death of Sandra Henderson, who was hit by a car while crossing the...

