Wireless Industry Lauds 3.5 GHz Launch As Milestone

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 5:39 PM EDT) -- Industry members and government officials in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday celebrated the launch of commercial applications in the 3.5 GHz spectrum band, once reserved for defense users, lauding the new sharing arrangement after more than a decade of negotiation between federal regulators, the military and private interests. FCC Commissioner Michael O'Rielly told attendees that the three-tier sharing model in the Citizens Broadband Radio Service will become a template for spectrum sharing in other bands already occupied by the military or other priority users. O'Rielly said the FCC prefers to free up underused spectrum entirely through repacking plans, but sometimes it's not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS