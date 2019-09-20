Employers Need Game Plan For Fantasy Football At Office

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 4:06 PM EDT) -- It's three weeks into the NFL season, and if employers are noticing more slacking off than usual, it could be because workers are sneaking peeks at their fantasy football teams or trying to cajole colleagues into lopsided trades. Over the past few decades, fantasy sports have grown from an obscure hobby into a multibillion-dollar annual industry with tens of millions of participants who can all track their teams at any time — including at the office — putting the contests firmly on employers' radar. While fantasy sports may seem like fun and games — and might even encourage camaraderie among co-workers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS