Call Center Scammer Can't Appeal $9M Restitution: 5th Circ.

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 6:50 PM EDT) -- A man ordered to pay $9 million in restitution for his role in a multimillion-dollar call center scam can't appeal his restitution order because he waived his right to an appeal in his guilty plea, the Fifth Circuit said. Viraj Patel knowingly agreed to an appeal waiver when he pled guilty last year to a money laundering conspiracy charge in connection with a scheme in which he and others ran a network of call centers in India and had the callers pose as officials from the U.S. Internal Revenue Service or U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, the appeals court said Tuesday. The scam conned...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS