Bad Faith Verdict Tags Insurer For $600K In Harvey Damages

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 5:19 PM EDT) -- A Texas jury has found that American Access Casualty Co. must pay a policyholder more than $600,000 because it breached its policy in bad faith when it lowballed the man's claim for damage to his truck due to Hurricane Harvey. On Monday, a Harris County jury issued the verdict in favor of American Access policyholder Jaime Dominguez-Siller, bringing the nearly two-year-old case to a close. The award was 100 times the roughly $6,000 that American Access offered to shell out after Dominguez-Siller's truck was flooded during the historic hurricane in 2017. The jury found that American Access had breached the terms...

