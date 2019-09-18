'Political' Shutdown Not A Matter For Judges, UK Court Told

Law360, London (September 18, 2019, 9:34 PM BST) -- Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend Parliament is a political issue that cannot be decided by the courts, a lawyer for Britain’s premier said Wednesday, telling the U.K. Supreme Court it would be “constitutionally inappropriate” to intervene. Politicians, not judges, are able to hold the government to account over inherently political matters because of the clear separation of powers of state, James Eadie QC said on the second day of the emergency hearing that will shape the U.K.’s constitutional future. “There are no judicial or manageable standards against which to test the lawfulness of decisions involving political and high policy...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS