Philly Contractor Dinged For Anti-Discrimination Violations

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 1:59 PM EDT) -- New Jersey-based Pirozzi General Contracting has been barred from working with the city of Philadelphia for three years and must forfeit the remaining contract balance after a joint investigation between the city's controller and inspector general determined the contractor flouted Philadelphia's anti-discrimination rules, city officials said Wednesday. The city's joint investigation resulted in Pirozzi General Contracting LLC copping to findings that the contractor misrepresented the status of minority- and women-owned subcontractors' involvement in two work agreements totaling roughly $2.2 million. As a result of the investigation, Pirozzi is suspended from working with the city for three years and will forfeit the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS