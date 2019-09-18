Cryptic Del. Ch. 11 Petition Has Ties To RICO, Fraud Suits

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 7:03 PM EDT) -- A shadowy company tied to an investment scam that brought in $5 million and sent one woman to prison for 15 years filed for bankruptcy in Delaware on Tuesday with a handwritten petition, prompting an immediate threat from a judge to throw out the case. Choice Management LLC's Chapter 11 filing comes days before a Friday hearing in a separate civil Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act case that names the entity as a defendant. The plaintiff in that suit, Matthew McDonald, claims to be a victim of the investment scheme Choice Management was allegedly used to perpetrate, and Friday's hearing...

