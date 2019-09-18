Trump Orders More Sanctions On Iran After Saudi Oil Attack

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 7:36 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he has instructed the U.S. Treasury Department to "substantially increase" sanctions on Iran as tensions mount between the two countries over suspicions that the Middle East nation was behind a recent attack on Saudi Arabian oil sites. Trump did not go into details in his tweet on what kind of sanctions Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin should place on Iran, which the U.S. government eyes as the culprit behind strikes last weekend on a processing plant and oil field in Saudi Arabia. The president's tweet does not mention the attacks. "I have just instructed the Secretary...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS