Trump Names Hostage Negotiator As New Security Adviser

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 11:29 AM EDT) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday chose the U.S.’ chief hostage negotiator Robert O’Brien as his new national security adviser, replacing John Bolton who was forced out after clashing with the president on a number of policy issues. Trump will name O’Brien as his new adviser — the fourth during his presidency — after roughly 19 months as the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs at the U.S. Department of State, the president said on Twitter. “I have worked long & hard with Robert,” Trump said. “He will do a great job!” O’Brien did not immediately respond to a request for comment...

