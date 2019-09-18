NLRB Judge Calls Foul On AT&T Unit's Union Button Ban

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 7:54 PM EDT) -- An AT&T unit violated federal labor law by maintaining guidelines that prohibited wearing union buttons on work apparel and then stopping workers from sporting the buttons during contract negotiations, a National Labor Relations Board judge has held. NLRB Administrative Law Judge Michael A. Rosas said in his decision Tuesday that Indiana Bell Telephone Co. Inc. had the burden of showing that there were special circumstances that justified maintaining guidelines that limited certain technicians' rights under Section 7 of the National Labor Relations Act to wear union insignia. Although the AT&T unit said it maintained the rule to promote both a "brand...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS