MoFo Helps With $95M CIBC Manhattan Loan To Investcorp

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 6:04 PM EDT) -- Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has loaned $95 million to an Investcorp entity for a pair of commercial properties in Manhattan, and Morrison & Foerster worked on the transaction, according to records made public in New York on Wednesday. The loan to Investcorp International Realty Inc. is for 229 W. 36th St. and 256 W. 38th St. Mortgage documents filed Wednesday list the name of Morrison & Foerster LLP's Thomas McGovern, although it wasn't immediately clear what role he played, and McGovern couldn't be immediately reached for comment on Wednesday. CIBC couldn't be immediately reached for comment on Wednesday. The properties...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS