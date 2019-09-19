Walgreens Settles Out Of 1-800 Contacts Antitrust Suit

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 6:19 PM EDT) -- Walgreens and Vision Direct have reached a settlement in Utah federal court with contact lens buyers, leaving 1-800 Contacts as the last company left in a suit accusing retailers of suppressing competition in the online market for contact lenses. U.S. Magistrate Judge Dustin B. Pead issued an order Wednesday staying all deadlines for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. and Vision Direct Inc. after the buyers told the court they had reached a settlement agreement with the companies. The terms were not disclosed, but a motion seeking the stay said the proposed class’ claims are being dropped in exchange for “monetary payment plus...

