D.C. Judge Defers Ruling On Enforcing €64.5M Spain Award

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 6:02 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge has paused litigation filed by a Dutch renewable energy firm to enforce a €64.5 million ($71.35 million) arbitral award against Spain, saying it's "wiser" to leave for another day "intricate issues" on European Union law that may affect the case. U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg's Wednesday order staying the litigation filed by Masdar Solar & Wind Cooperatief UA will remain in place while an annulment committee decides whether the award should be set aside. Masdar, which has ties to the government of Abu Dhabi, won the award from an International Centre For Settlement of Investment Disputes...

