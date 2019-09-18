Warehouse REIT Buys UK Portfolio From Aviva For $87.4M

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 2:35 PM EDT) -- Warehouse REIT has reached a deal to buy a portfolio of United Kingdom warehouse and distribution properties for £70 million ($87.4 million) from Aviva Investors, according to a Wednesday announcement from the U.K.-based real estate investment trust. The deal is for eight properties that have a combined 995,106 square feet of space, and the REIT said the purchase price worked out to a net initial yield slightly above 7%. The properties are located in Reading, Gloucester, Leicester, Coventry, Nottingham, Humber Docks, Grimsby and Warrington, England, and the assets bring in a combined £5.38 million in annual rent, Warehouse REIT PLC said Wednesday....

