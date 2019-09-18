NC Utility Asks High Court To Hear If Pipeline Plea Is Valid

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 9:15 PM EDT) -- The North Carolina Utilities Commission told the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday that it should hear its petition and grant it a "seat at the table" in its fight over federally approved pipelines or risk impeding the state’s right to regulate interstate pipelines that will operate within its borders. In a brief urging the Supreme Court to hear its case, which challenges rates approved by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission when it greenlit three gas pipeline projects, the North Carolina Utilities Commission said the high court should settle disputes over the scope of its ruling in Massachusetts v. EPA, which adopted a new theory...

