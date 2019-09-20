King & Spalding Adds Former DOI Attorney In DC

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 9:38 PM EDT) -- King & Spalding LLP brought on board a former U.S. Department of the Interior senior counselor who also has a background in private practice, adding an experienced partner to the firm's government matters group. Marcella Burke started in her new position on Tuesday and will work out of the firm's Washington, D.C., office, according to an announcement from the firm. Burke will do regulatory counseling on environmental and energy issues and will also help clients develop and achieve social responsibility goals, she said. "My role is to help companies simultaneously promote energy development but also protect the environment," Burke told Law360,...

