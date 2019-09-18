Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

JPMorgan Can Sanction Korte & Wortman For 'Frivolous' Suit

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 5:04 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Wednesday granted JPMorgan Chase’s bid to sanction law firm Korte & Wortman PA in a suit accusing the bank of violating federal real estate law, calling the action “frivolous” and finding the firm should have investigated the claim before filing suit.

U.S. District Judge Mary S. Scriven granted JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s motion for sanctions and attorney fees, finding that the plaintiff’s own testimony showed there was no merit to the lawsuit and that the Korte firm shouldn’t have pursued it without first investigating.

Plaintiff Lon Annis, represented by Korte & Wortman, claimed JPMorgan Chase Bank...

