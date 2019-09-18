Singer Hit With Suit For Failing To Plug Concert On Instagram

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 5:33 PM EDT) -- R&B crooner Jacquees was slammed with a lawsuit by a New Jersey concert promotion company singing the blues over his failure to publicize an event on social media, allegedly forcing the concert’s cancellation and costing the promoter over $190,000. In a complaint removed to federal court Monday, Ill Intent Entertainment LLC claimed that Jacquees, otherwise known as Rodriquez Jacquees Broadnax, never followed through on his promise to tell his Instagram followers about a February event at the Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, New Jersey. The concert was initially rescheduled and ultimately canceled, and along the way an Ill Intent investor pulled out...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS