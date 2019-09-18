FCC Links Lifeline, Medicaid Program Enrollment

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 8:27 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission announced Wednesday that it has launched an automated system that links Medicaid and the agency's Lifeline verification program in an attempt to cut down on waste. The FCC believes the new system will help cut down on waste, fraud and abuse in the Lifeline program, which provides subsidies to make phone and broadband service more affordable for low-income consumers. With the new system, nearly 60% of the Lifeline-eligible population can be confirmed automatically because of their enrollment in Medicaid, the agency said. "Americans deserve a government that functions efficiently, and delivering on that promise requires a commitment...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS