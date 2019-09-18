NLRB Official Sacks Bid For NFL Running Back Union

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 3:18 PM EDT) -- A National Labor Relations Board official has shut down a push to create a separate union for National Football League running backs, saying there is no basis for that position to be excised from the current bargaining unit of all NFL players. Daniel Nelson, acting director of the NLRB’s Region 13 office in Chicago, on Tuesday dismissed a so-called unit clarification petition by a group called the International Brotherhood of Professional Running Backs that sought to carve out NFL running backs as a separate bargaining unit that could negotiate its own labor contract with the league. In a dismissal letter obtained...

