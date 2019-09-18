AB InBev Hong Kong Unit Revives $4.6B IPO Plans

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 6:26 PM EDT) -- A slew of firms are set to guide the initial public offering of Anheuser-Busch InBev's Hong Kong unit, Budweiser Brewing Company APAC, that was revived Wednesday and seeks to raise HK$34.2 billion ($4.6 billion) if the shares are priced at midpoint. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC set the range for its roughly 1.3 billion global share offering between HK$27 and HK$30 per share. The brewing giant stands to potentially raise up to $6.9 billion at midpoint if it exercises its size adjustment and over-allotment options of roughly 465 million shares and 189.4 million shares, respectively. According to the company's filing with the...

