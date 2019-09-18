NJ County Says AG Has No Right To Bar Sharing Info With ICE

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 6:49 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey county slammed the state attorney general in federal court Wednesday, challenging his directive last year that barred law enforcement agencies from sharing certain information with federal immigration authorities and saying the move violated federal and state law. Ocean County, which said the order has unlawfully prohibited it from sharing such information on county inmates with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, asserted that Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal overstepped his authority in issuing the directive, arguing that its provisions are undercut by the federal government's power to enforce immigration laws. "The federal government has exclusive, broad authority over the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS