Attys Snag $1M In Fees After $3.5M TCPA Deal With Checkers

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 8:06 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Wednesday awarded class counsel more than $1 million in attorney fees for their work securing a $3.5 million settlement for a nationwide class of consumers who alleged fast-food restaurant chain Checkers kept sending advertising texts after they attempted to unsubscribe. U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom also granted final approval of the settlement, a $5,000 service award to class representative Joel Medgebow and $3,708 in legal costs to class counsel in her 10-page order, issued after she held a final fairness hearing Tuesday in Miami. In the deal, approximately 7,700 customers of Checkers Drive-In Restaurants Inc. could...

