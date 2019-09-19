CFTC Calls For Whistleblower Tips As Enforcement Evolves

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 6:53 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission is actively courting whistleblowers who may know about misconduct outside of the regulator’s usual domain as it ramps up enforcement in areas typically dominated by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network and U.S. Department of Justice. The CFTC recently released the latest of four alerts aimed at whistleblowers who might have information about money laundering, insider trading, foreign bribery and virtual currency fraud. The alerts and other outreach efforts have increased the program's visibility, with its whistleblower office’s website attracting more than 200,000 page views this fiscal year, up from roughly 41,000 in fiscal 2016, according...

