Immigration Court Backlog Tops 1M As Cases Keep Piling Up

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 9:06 PM EDT) -- The immigration court backlog surpassed 1 million cases in August, according to a report released Wednesday by Syracuse University's Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse, a nonpartisan data research organization. Immigration courts last month had 1,007,155 cases waiting to be addressed, TRAC said in the report. The center added that the backlog would top 1.3 million if an additional 322,535 cases presently listed as pending were added to the active caseload rolls. Notably, new cases stemming from President Donald Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy make up less than 10% of the new cases, per the report, and those cases make up just 3.3% of the court’s...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS