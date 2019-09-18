Illinois Retirees Can't Get Health Premium Claims Revived

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 5:59 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appellate court has rejected a bid from a group of Mattoon, Illinois, municipal retirees to reinstate the bulk of their lawsuit claiming they were improperly required to pay more for health insurance premiums than current city workers, finding they couldn't sue under the state’s insurance code. A three-judge appellate panel on Tuesday backed a lower court’s dismissal of most of the retirees' allegations, including claims for violation of the state’s insurance code and for breach of contract, unjust enrichment and promissory estoppel. The lower court had let stand their claim that the city flouted the U.S. Constitution’s equal protection...

