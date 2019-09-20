What Benefits Attys Need To Know About DOL Nominee Scalia

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 8:26 PM EDT) -- Known widely as a pro-deregulation corporate attorney who has defended companies accused of discrimination, sexual harassment and tip theft, labor secretary nominee Eugene Scalia has also had a hand in notable ERISA cases while representing clients such as Ford and the University of California. In one such case, the Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP partner used the Employee Retirement Income Security Act to convince a federal judge in 2006 to strike down a Maryland law aimed at forcing Walmart to give workers health insurance. In 2007, the Fourth Circuit backed the decision. The Fair Share Health Care Fund Act had been aimed at one of Maryland’s...

