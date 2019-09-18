House Leaders 'Optimistic' On USMCA Ratification

Law360, Washington (September 18, 2019, 9:08 PM EDT) -- Democratic and Republican leaders in the U.S. House of Representatives say they’re optimistic about progress toward ratification of President Donald Trump’s renegotiated North American trade pact, the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement. “We hope that we’re on the path to yes,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Tuesday on CNBC. “We’ve made some progress.” Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., said Wednesday that the president’s point man, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, has been “an honest broker” who “has made steps that I think are useful and positive.” Democrats still have concerns about enforcement mechanisms, drug prices, labor and the environment, but Hoyer said the chief...

