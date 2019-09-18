Senate Bill Would Establish Center To Fight Election Meddling

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 9:49 PM EDT) -- A pair of U.S. Senate Democrats, including 2020 presidential hopeful Amy Klobuchar, is pressing election security legislation that would require the intelligence community to create a new information-sharing center to combat foreign interference. Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat who serves as ranking member of the Senate Rules Committee, teamed up with the ranking member of the Armed Services Committee, Sen. Jack Reed of Rhode Island, on Wednesday to introduce The Combating Foreign Influence Act. Their proposal would require the Office of the Director of National Intelligence to establish a Malign Foreign Response Center where officials from across the intelligence community could collaborate and exchange...

