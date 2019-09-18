Trump's DOL Pick Scalia On The Hot Seat: What To Watch For

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 8:14 PM EDT) -- Gibson Dunn attorney Eugene Scalia's work defending companies accused of wrongdoing and challenging regulations meant to shield vulnerable employees has polarized business and worker advocates ahead of Thursday's hearing on his nomination to be the next labor secretary. Labor secretary nominee Eugene Scalia, left, applauds as his mother, Maureen McCarthy Scalia, widow of Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, is recognized by President Donald Trump at a joint session of Congress in February 2017. (AP) Scalia is a longtime management-side employment attorney and former solicitor of labor whose recent work includes defending Ford Motor Co. against discrimination claims and fighting U.S. Department of Labor...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS