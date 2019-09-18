More Acetone Imports Hit With Early-Stage Duties

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 6:42 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce handed down early-phase duties on imports of a chemical used in nail polish remover from Belgium, South Korea and South Africa on Wednesday after finding that the imports were being dumped on the U.S. market at unfairly low prices. Commerce set the preliminary anti-dumping duties in response to a petition from a group of U.S. producers organized as the Coalition for Acetone Fair Trade, which said that the cheap acetone imports are hurting their business. “As a result of today’s decisions, Commerce will instruct U.S. Customs and Border Protection to collect cash deposits from importers of...

