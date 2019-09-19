Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Pharmacy, PE Fund Ink $21M Deal To End FCA Kickback Suit

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 7:05 PM EDT) -- A compounding pharmacy and its private equity fund owner have reached a $21.4 million settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice to resolve claims they orchestrated a $70 million kickback scheme to recruit beneficiaries of Tricare for medically unnecessary prescriptions.

The Justice Department said Wednesday that compounding pharmacy Diabetic Care Rx LLC, which does business as Patient Care America, and private equity firm Riordan Lewis & Haden Inc. agreed to pony up $21.05 million to bring the False Claims Act lawsuit to a close. In addition, PCA CEO Patrick Smith agreed to pay $300,000 and former Vice President of Operations Matthew...

