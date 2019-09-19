Japanese Tire Co. Wins $16.7M In No-Show IP Row

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 9:02 PM EDT) -- Hong Kong Tri-Ace Tire Co. Ltd. must pay a Japanese tire company nearly $17 million after refusing to participate in litigation accusing it of breaking the terms of a trade dress infringement settlement, a California federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Cormac J. Carney granted Toyo Tire & Rubber Co. Ltd.'s motion for default judgment Monday, ordering HKTA and its owner Jinlin Ma to pay $16.4 million in damages and another $331,000 in attorney fees. He also granted a permanent injunction barring HKTA from further infringement. The case centers on a settlement the two reached in January 2014 to end proceedings at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS