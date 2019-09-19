Philip Morris Gets New Trial In $7M Wrongful Death Suit

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 3:03 PM EDT) -- Cigarette maker Philip Morris USA Inc. has won a new trial in a $7 million wrongful death suit that alleged it deceived smokers into thinking its "light"- and "ultra light"-labeled cigarettes were safer than regular cigarettes, with a Florida appeals court finding it had adequately warned buyers that there was "no safe cigarette." In an opinion filed Wednesday, the Fourth District Court of Appeal ordered the state court that awarded Michael Gentile the payout to render a directed verdict in Philip Morris' favor on the fraud-based counts. Because the jury did not specify how much of the $7 million was attributed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS