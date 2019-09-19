PETA Seeks Revival Of Challenge To License For Miami Orca

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT) -- People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals Inc. and other animal rights groups urged the Eleventh Circuit on Wednesday to revive their challenge to the allegedly inadequate living conditions of Miami Seaquarium's captive orca Lolita, saying a lower court's dismissal ran contrary to the appeals court's precedents. In their initial brief, PETA, the Animal Legal Defense Fund and the Orca Network said the June 12 ruling by U.S. District Judge Marcia G. Cooke that they could not challenge the U.S. Department of Agriculture's transfer of Seaquarium's permissions to hold Lolita to a new owner's license was "arbitrary and capricious" and an...

