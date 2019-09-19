AbbVie Dodges Suit Over $100M Stock Drop

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 3:29 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit from an investor in AbbVie Inc. who claimed the pharmaceutical company caused investors to lose $100 million when it corrected the preliminary results of its May 2018 Dutch tender offer. U.S. District Judge Charles P. Kocoras found that Walleye Trading LLC hadn't sufficiently alleged securities violations based on AbbVie's May 30, 2018, disclosure that a calculation error made by its depositary regarding the number of shares tendered in the offer required the company to repurchase common stock for $2 per share less than the price it had disclosed earlier that day. According to the...

