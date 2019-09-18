J&J Talc Supplier Given Time To Negotiate Insurance Deal

Law360, Wilmington (September 18, 2019, 9:35 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson talc supplier Imerys Talc America Inc. told a Delaware bankruptcy judge Wednesday that it would continue negotiations with tort claimants to get a consensual agreement on a $7.2 million settlement with insurance providers paying defense costs in thousands of personal injury suits. During a hearing in Wilmington, debtor attorney Kim Posin of Latham & Watkins LLP said the debtor would work to share information with the official committee of tort claimants and the future claims representative appointed in its Chapter 11 case in the hopes of getting to a consensual agreement that will allow the insurance settlement to...

