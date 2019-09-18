Credit Suisse Scrambles For RMBS Win After 2 Appeal Losses

Law360, New York (September 18, 2019, 9:52 PM EDT) -- Credit Suisse presented a lean argument to a New York State appeals court on Wednesday after the court rejected its exit bid in two similar suits over crisis-era toxic residential mortgage-backed securities a day earlier. The appellate court ruled on Tuesday that two RMBS trusts claiming $1 billion in losses had given Credit Suisse units DLJ Mortgage Capital Inc. and Select Portfolio Servicing Inc. sufficient “notice that the breaches plaintiffs were investigating might uncover additional defective loans,” and dispensed with the bank’s attempt to kill off the suits on summary judgment. On Wednesday, before a four-judge panel of the New York...

