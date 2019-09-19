11th Circ. Asked To Rehear En Banc Single Text TCPA Suit

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 5:46 PM EDT) -- A man who received a single unsolicited text message from his former lawyer asked the Eleventh Circuit to rehear his case en banc, after a three-judge panel of the court ruled he did not have standing to sustain Telephone Consumer Protection Act claims because he didn't demonstrate concrete injury. Plaintiff John Salcedo argued Wednesday that the court's decision conflicted with decisions in five other circuits that have ruled that a single TCPA violation does constitute a concrete harm. The panel wrongly focused on small differences between the circuits instead of looking at the similarities between the various plaintiffs, Salcedo said. The court...

